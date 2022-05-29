Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 37 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $386.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.72. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

