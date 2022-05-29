Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 827,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.12. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

