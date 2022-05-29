Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $108.71 on Friday. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

