Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of FedEx worth $194,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $318.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

