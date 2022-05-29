Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $170.49 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $170,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,326.52 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,432.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,748 shares of company stock valued at $54,043,714 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

