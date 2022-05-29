Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $184.43 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285,176 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $184,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after buying an additional 75,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.54.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

