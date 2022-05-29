Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $197.50 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $197,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,154,000 after acquiring an additional 111,946 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,461,000 after acquiring an additional 146,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

