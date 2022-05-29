Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $210.58 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 226,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.86% of Voya Financial worth $210,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

