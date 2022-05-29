Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,248,818 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248,818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Regency Centers worth $181,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,451,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,471,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

