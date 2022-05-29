Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 254,091 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Delta Air Lines worth $204,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,986 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

