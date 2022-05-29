Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 78.4% in May

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

QQQX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,998. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.