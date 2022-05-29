Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

