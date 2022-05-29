Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 40.5% in May

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 249,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.