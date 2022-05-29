Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 115.9% in May

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
