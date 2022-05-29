Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Up 115.9% in May

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,745 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 131,653 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

