NWK Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 524,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NKE opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

