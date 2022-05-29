NWK Group Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NWK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.