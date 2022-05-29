Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.27.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE:OSH opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.