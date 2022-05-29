Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $218,262 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

