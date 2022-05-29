OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OFSSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

