OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $40.67 Average PT from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. 984,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,419. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

