Oikos Hits One Day Volume of $27,960.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $429,948.71 and approximately $27,960.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

