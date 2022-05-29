Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $178,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

ODFL stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

