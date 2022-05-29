Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,688 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $39,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $264.14 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

