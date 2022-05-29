Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of ONB opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 158,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

