Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.