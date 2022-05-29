One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 11,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

