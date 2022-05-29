One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.77. 985,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

