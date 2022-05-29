One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,876,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after acquiring an additional 116,049 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 6,274,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

