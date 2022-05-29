One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 65,441 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000.

SCHP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,574. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

