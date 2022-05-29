One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 8.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

ESGU traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $92.57. 1,150,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

