One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $90.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,255.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,494.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,688.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

