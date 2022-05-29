One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. 589,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.