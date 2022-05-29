One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000.

Shares of FTEC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 275,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,587. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.16.

