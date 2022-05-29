One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Confluent makes up 1.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,722. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Confluent Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.