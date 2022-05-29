Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 15.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 276,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

