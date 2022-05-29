OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.