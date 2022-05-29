Opium Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $65,514.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

