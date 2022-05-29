Oppenheimer Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $228.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

