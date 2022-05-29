Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $7.54

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

