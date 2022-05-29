Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $88.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and $19.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

