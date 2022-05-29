Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

ORLA stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 39,217 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

