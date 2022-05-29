Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $507,206.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $507,206.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,787,556 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

