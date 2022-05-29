Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 59.5% in May

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 146,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PALI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PALI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

