Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.80. 1,224,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,447. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.66. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

