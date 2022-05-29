PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Reaches $810.36 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00015027 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $810.36 million and $63.62 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,274.23 or 1.00010002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 298,262,625 coins and its circulating supply is 184,603,175 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

