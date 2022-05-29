Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.