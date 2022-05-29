Parachute Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Parachute has a market cap of $345,504.56 and approximately $75,257.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

