Patientory Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,737.21 (PTOY)

Patientory (PTOY) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $185,737.21 and approximately $56.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

