Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 472,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

