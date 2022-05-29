Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCOGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 472,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.