Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

